Pink announced today that her ninth studio album, Trustfall, is coming out on February 17, 2023. The pop-rock star has also wasted no time in announcing the Summer Carnival Tour of North American stadiums for the summer of 2023. The “So What” singer will be bringing an eclectic wave of opening acts on tour with her that speaks to both artists she admires, as well as contemporaries. Some of the artists are along for the whole tour, while others present very special additions to select concerts.

Who Are The Openers For Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’

LA alt-rock band Grouplove will be supporting Pink on every stop of the tour. The same goes for DJ and producer KidCutUp. Well-respected Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is along for the ride on most of the shows on the Summer Carnival Tour. But it really gets interesting when 80’s pop legend Pat Benatar and her creative partner and husband Neil Giraldo join Pink for a number of these shows as well.

Check out the full list of Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour stops below. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, November 21st here.

07/24/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

07/26/2023 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park^

07/31/2023 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park!

08/03/2023 – New York, NY @ Citi Field^

08/05/2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park^

08/07/2023 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park!

08/10/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field!

08/12/2023 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field!

08/14/2023 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field!

08/16/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

08/19/2023 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME^

08/21/2023 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field^

09/18/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^

09/22/2023 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park^

09/25/2023 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome^

09/27/2023 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park^

09/29/2023 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

10/03/2023 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium^

10/05/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium!

10/07/2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^

10/09/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field^

^ with Brandi Carlile

! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp are on all dates