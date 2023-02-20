In a recent BuzzFeed interview, Pink ranked her music videos, including “Lady Marmalade,” which Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Mýa made for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack in 2001. She didn’t place that one high on the list, explaining, “It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some personalities… Kim and Maya were nice. I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day.”

Given that she said Kim and Mýa were “nice” without saying the same of Aguilera, the only other artist primarily credited on the recording, it appears Pink didn’t much care for her time with Aguilera. In her response to that, she said she wasn’t “shading” Aguilera, but she didn’t exactly appear to reverse course in terms of her tone towards Aguilera.

On Twitter this weekend, she wrote, “Y’all are nuts. Xtina had sh*t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f*cking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling. And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and sh*t. Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

