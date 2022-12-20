This year, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have taken a different approach to The Hanukkah Sessions, their annual series of covers of songs by Jewish artists. Instead of sharing studio recordings of the songs, Grohl, Kurstin, and a bunch of guests got together for a not-really promoted concert at Los Angeles’ Largo At The Coronet earlier this month, and it’s those performances that the duo is gradually sharing.

The series kicked off on December 18, when they shared their rendition of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears, for which they were accompanied by Judd Apatow. The second performance dropped last night, and it was a rendition of “Get The Party Started,” for which they were joined by Pink herself.

For this rendition, Grohl was on drums while Kurstin took to the synth, delivering a relatively simple instrumental backing for Pink to sing her 2001 hit. The whole thing felt particularly off-the-cuff and fun, with Pink even forgetting her own lyrics at one point before playing it off and carrying on.

Aside from the aforementioned, artists who were also at the concert were Jack Black, Kyle Gass, Karen O, and Beck. If you want spoilers about what other recordings are on the way, here’s the concert’s setlist.