Fresh off the release of her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, British producer and songwriter PinkPantheress is finally letting fans behind-the-scenes. So far, the reclusive artist has been wary of the spotlight, which came with a sudden brightness after her songs began to go viral on TikTok, but in a new mini-documentary with Spotify, she’s finally letting her fans in via questions from her own friends. Meanwhile, Feast On This features the young producer going ghost-hunting at a haunted mansion in the English countryside with some of her friends, as well as “a sleepy butler” and a skeleton named Evie.

The crew meets up with renowned ghost hunter Hazel Williams for a spooky adventure in the middle of the night, making this documentary part intro to the enigmatic producer, part Blair Witch Project. PinkPantheress is one of the latest artists to be featured in Spotify’s Radar program, which has previously highlighted other rising stars like Griff, Lauv, and King Princess, along with many others. The breakout British producer will also be taking over Spotify’s Spooky playlist this Halloween, so keep an ear out for her additions to the season’s eerie new sounds.

Check out the doc above and obviously listen to her new mixtape To Hell With It if you haven’t gotten around to it yet.