Back in the second season of the bizarro FX comedy Dave, one episode’s plotline had Doja Cat taking a liking to the show’s fictionalized version of Lil Dicky. The next season, Dicky had a run-in with Jack Harlow, with whom he had a rivalry due to their similar looks (and Jack’s more assertive vibe).

So, it seems kind of inevitable that Jack Harlow and Doja Cat get cozy in the video for Jack’s new single, “Just Us.” After all, they share that Dave connection and off-beat sense of humor, and for what it’s worth, if we can believe Doja would fall for Dicky in the show, it’s equally believable she’d go for his Tether, even if only for a fictionalized music video narrative (it would appear she has a type).

In the video, the two rappers strike up a quick connection while at a packed restaurant, flirting and putting on a public display of affection amid guests including John Mayer, Matt Damon, PinkPantheress, Taylor Rooks, and more.

“Just Us” is Harlow’s fourth new solo single since releasing his last album, 2023’s Jackman, following “Hello Miss Johnson,” “Tranquility,” and “Set You Free.” Given its content, it’s sounding more and more like his next album will probably find him in full heartthrob mode, which fits his rise in status since his breakout with “What’s Happenin.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is fresh off a dazzling performance at the 2025 Oscars, and appears to be working up to releasing her own follow-up to the 2023 hit, Scarlet.

Watch the video for Jack Harlow’s “Just Us” featuring Doja Cat above.