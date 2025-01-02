PinkPantheress spent some time touring in 2024, but other than that, she was relatively quiet in terms of musical output, aside from the single “Turn It Up” and collaborations with LE SSERAFIM and Kaytranada.

It appears 2025 will be different.

On X (formerly Twitter), PinkPantheress shared a couple of photos of her in a minimal home studio setup, featuring a couple laptops and a few pieces of audio and production equipment on a desk. She also wrote, “oh we are soooo back #2025 i missed y’all [heart emojis] thanks for waiting on me [single tear emoji].”

If a new album is set for 2025, it will be PinkPantheress’ first since 2023’s Heaven Knows.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress spent some time in 2024 ruffling feathers with her thoughts on albums and songs. In an interview, she said, “I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs. […] That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, ‘Do people care about tracklisting?’ I couldn’t believe it. Some people would were like, ‘Oh, it’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, ‘Just listen to the songs.'”

In another interview, she declared, “I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting. A song doesn’t need to be longer than two minutes 30, in my opinion. We don’t need to repeat a verse, we don’t need to have a bridge, we don’t need it. We don’t need a long outro.”