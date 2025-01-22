Shygirl saw success with her 2024 EP Club Shy, and now she’s running it back: She announced Club Shy Room 2 last month, and today she links up with PinkPantheress and Isabella Lovestory on “True Religion.” Shygirl and PinkPantheress previously teamed up with Mura Masa and Lil Uzi Vert on “Bbycakes” in 2022.

Additionally, Shygirl shared the Club Shy Room 2 tracklist today ahead of its February 28 release. Aside from the artists on “True Religion,” Club Shy Room 2 also features contributions from Saweetie, Jorja Smith, SadBoi, Bambii, and Yseult. The project was also co-produced with Mura Masa and Oscar Scheller, along with guest appearances from Nick León and Blue May. A press release explains of the project, “Room 2 isn’t just the second room of the club — it’s a vast, immersive virtual space where the club has found a global home, always online and everywhere.”

Check out “True Religion” above and find the Club Shy Room 2 cover art and tracklist below.