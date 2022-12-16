PinkPantheress dropped her new EP, Take Me Home, which includes her previously-released “Boy’s A Liar” and “Do You Miss Me?” and the brand new title track.

A fast-paced electronic dance song, “Take Me Home” finds PinkPantheress pondering both her emotional and physical journey in day-to-day life. “I prepare to be so young until the end of time,” she notes on the chorus, before asking her brother to take her home.

“I went to the doctor again / I said I was behind on my rent / He said it’s not a problem for him,” she adds in the second verse. Struggling with bills and adult responsibilities, she’s just trying to deal with it all.

“I’m so excited to announce my EP which features tracks I’ve teased for a while that I can finally show my fans,” the rising star shared in a press statement. “I wanted to give a Christmas gift for anyone in need of some upbeat music.”

Later this month, she will kick off a tour in Australia and New Zealand that will continue into the new year. A complete list of show dates, along with more information, is available here.

Listen to PinkPantheress’ new song “Take Me Home” above.

