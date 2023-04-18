PinkPantheress has taken off with her glitchy music serving as a catchy encapsulation of chaotic internet culture. She’s even teamed up with other online sensations like Ice Spice for the instantly-viral “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” However, people are questioning whether digital fame translates well to real-life stages.

A Twitter user shared a video of PinkPantheress performing at Revolve Festival, an annual invitation-only party transpiring the first week of Coachella. It takes place near the festival, also in Indio, California. In the clip, PinkPantheress is pleading for enthusiasm from the crowd.

“For all those who have energy, please, please provide it for not just me but for everyone around you, please,” she says. “I’m from the UK, like, come on! I’m not gonna beg you, though, only if you want to.” The caption harshly reads: “TikTok can only get you so far.”

The British singer replied with an explanation, writing, “Biggest mind you of all time, I stepped out to ppl with not even a smile on their face like idc if you know me but at least a smile?? or something?? I was trying to be hype too! either way lol the oontz oontz music isn’t for everyone, and u can see that here. we rly move tho [heart emoji].”

