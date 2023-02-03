Two of the most attention-grabbing rising artists at the moment, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, have united for a remix of PP’s song — now titled “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”

Already an anthem to calling a man out for his sketchy ways, this collab truly raises the stakes by bringing the iconic girls of the internet together. “Take a look inside your heart / Is there any room for me?” PinkPantheress maintains from the original. “You only want to hold me when I’m looking good enough.”

“His girl is a bum to me / Like that boy is a cap / Sayin’ he home, but I know where he at,” Ice Spice adds once she changes the pace for her guest verse, shifting the vibes to really tell the man off.

“If you don’t speak, does that mean we’re through? / Don’t like sneaky sh*t that you do,” the “Bikini Bottom” rapper concludes.

“Working with this amazing woman on this remix was a delight from start to finish and the easiest collaboration I’ve ever made,” PinkPantheress shared in a statement.

There’s also been hints about a music video after the two were spotted filming outside of a TikTok user’s apartment…

Listen to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” above.

