You can’t open up any of your preferred social media apps without seeing another posting of an upcoming festival. With music events dedicated to reggaeton, jazz, hip-hop, and more, it’s only right that alternative pop music lovers have an outdoor spectacle to call home. Tight Knit and Fngrs Crssd are looking to provide that safe space with the announcement of their debut festival Bleached.

Set to take place across two days, on August 5 and 6, at the Waterfront Park in San Diego, California, the festival will feature as their first headliners recording artists Joji, and Leon Bridges. Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, and The Jungle Giants are also billed as featured acts.

Other notable names slated to perform include Aluna, Channel Tres, Blondshell, Surf Curse, and Stephen Sanchez. It’s unclear if the recording artists released in this initial announcement will perform on both days, but the organizers ensure that more information, including additional performances, will be shared soon, so stay tuned for more.

Tickets for Bleached Festival go on sale on Tuesday, April 4, beginning at 11 am pacific. For more information, click here.

View the currently released lineup below.

