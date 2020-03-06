Like Birds Of Prey before it, a new movie starring Carey Mulligan votes with its dollar by including only female artists on the film’s soundtrack. Promising Young Woman follows the story of Cassie, a brilliant student who drops out of medical school to take care of her best friend after she was sexually assaulted, the darkly funny film showcases what happens when Cassie takes her revenge on predatory men by pretending to be blacked out at a bar every night. Inevitably, a “nice guy” always takes her home, and gets a rude awakening when the drunk girl is suddenly completely sober. This cycle gets disrupted when she starts dating an old college classmate, and the whole traumatic story from the past comes into the light.

“I spent my childhood growing up on incredible soundtracks — Romeo + Juliet, Clueless, Can’t Hardly Wait and Empire Records saw me through every crush, heartbreak and schoolyard humiliation,” said Emerald Fennell, director and executive soundtrack producer. “I never dreamed one day I’d be holding the soundtrack to my own film. Getting to work with Capitol on this record has truly been the most exciting process of all time and collaborating with so many unbelievably talented female artists has been magical. I’m so, so grateful to everyone involved.”

Announced today, along with the video for Cyn’s “Drinks, a song about ditching a fight with a guy to get drunk with your friend, the official tracklist shows just how stacked the soundtrack is. Watch Cyn’s video and check out the full list below.

Promising Young Woman tracklist:

1. “Boys” (Droeloe Remix) – Charli XCX

2. “Last Laugh” – Fletcher

3. “Uh Oh” – Cyn

4. “Selenas” – Maya B

5. “He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss)” – Carmen DeLeon

6. “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” – Donna Missal

7. “Nihilist” – Muna

8. “It’s Raining Men” – DeathbyRomy

9. “Can’t Help The Way I Feel” – Lily & Madeleine

10. “Stars Are Blind” – Paris Hilton

11. “Come And Play With Me” – DeathbyRomy

12. “Drinks” – Cyn

13. “Ur Eyes” – Blessus

14. “Downhill Lullaby” – Sky Ferreira

15. “Angel Of The Morning” – Juice Newton

16. “Toxic” (Score) – Anthony Willis