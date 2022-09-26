Rauw Alejandro travels to the future with reggaeton pioneer Baby Rasta in their music video for “Punto 40 Año 2077.” The mind-blowing visual that was released on Saturday (September 25) previews Alejandro’s upcoming album Saturno.

“Punto 40 Año 2077” is Alejandro’s lead single from his Saturno album. He put a rave-ready spin on Baby Rasta and Gringo’s classic “Punto 40,” which helped shape the reggaeton genre. Alejandro revisited the genre’s perreo roots alongside Baby Rasta while putting a grimy electronic twist on the track. The “Año 2077” version shows a harder edge to Alejandro’s artistry while accentuating his alluring charm.

Alejandro wrote on Twitter, “In this song, I was musically inspired by the 90s as a fan of Playe, Baby Rasta, and Gringo, and I also decided to give [‘Punto 40’] another meaning. The .40 can be your aura, your energy, what you project, your success, the baby you have by your side, your group, your art, your talent, your discipline. You kill them with that.”

En este tema, me inspire en los 90 musicalmente fan de Playe y Baby Rasta y Gringo y tmbn decidi darle otro sentido. La .40 puede ser tu aura, tu energía, lo que proyectas, tu exito, la baby que tienes a lao, el corillo, el arte, tu talento, tu disciplina. Con eso tu los matas. — RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro) September 24, 2022

The “Punto 40 Año 2077” video is next level. Alejandro seemingly pulled inspiration from The Matrix movies as he glides throughout outer space. Baby Rasta also appears in the video as Alejandro’s wing man in their hydraulics-loaded car. What sets Alejandro apart from the other reggaeton artists is his incredible talent as a dancer and he flexes that skill with gravity-defying choreography.

Alejanrdo’s Saturno album is due out in November. He’s tied with his girlfriend Rosalía as the second most-nominated artists at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards with eight nominations each. Bad Bunny leads the 2022 nominees with 10 nominations.