The nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were announced this morning (September 20). Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is leading the pack with 10 nominations. Among the most-nominated acts, he’s followed by Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, and Christina Aguilera.

The good news keeps coming in for Bad Bunny. As he celebrates having the longest running No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this year, he is now the most-nominated artist at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards. Among his 10 nominations are Album Of The Year for Un Verano Sin Ti and Record Of The Year for “Ojitos Lindos” alongside Colombian alternative group Bomba Estéreo.

Bad Bunny is followed by fellow Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro with eight nominations. Alejandro’s girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía, also has eight nominations for the top-rated album on Metacritic this year, Motomami. Among Rosalía’s nominations are Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year for “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, and Song Of The Year for “Hentai.” Interestingly, the Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams) are also nominated for Song Of The Year as Rosalía’s co-writers.

With her return to Latin music this past year, Christina Aguilera follows them with seven nominations. Aguilera, who has Ecuadorian roots, is up for Album Of The Year for her self-titled LP. Her girl power collaboration “Pa Mis Muchachas” alongside Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso is nominated for both Song and Record Of The Year.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.