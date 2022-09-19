Bad Bunny’s latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has performed tremendously on the charts since it was released back in early May. Just last week, it became the biggest album of the year so far by passing the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 10. Now, the journey continues: On the new Billboard 200 dated September 24, Un Verano Sin Ti is once again No. 1, for the eleventh total week.

This is now the most total weeks at No. 1 in over five years, when Drake’s Views had 13 non-consecutive No. 1 weeks on charts dated between May 21, 2016 and October 8, 2016. Un Verano Sin Ti is No. 1 thanks to 97,000 equivalent album units earned (down 3 percent from last week). That total consists primarily of streaming equivalent albums units, 94,000 of them, equaling 131.66 million on-demand official streams of the LP’s tracks.

Meanwhile, Nav had a strong debut, unable to top Bad Bunny but still entering the chart at No. 2 with Demons Protected By Angels, while Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 debuts at No. 3 and Kane Brown’s Different Man premieres at No. 5. YoungBoy Never Broke Again also had a big leap, rising from No. 71 all the way to No. 6 this week after its first complete charting week.