Over the past couple of years, we’ve gotten to know and love Reneé Rapp through The Sex Lives Of College Girls. She is also starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical production of Mean Girls, in which, she plays Regina George. While we’ve seen her talent play out on-screen, music has always been Rapp’s first love. Tonight (June 9) Rapp has shared the first single and title track from her upcoming debut album, Snow Angel.

On “Snow Angel,” Rapp details the excruciating pain of keeping her composure while she is dealing with emotional pain.

“I’ll make it through the winter if it kills me / I can make it faster if I hurry / An angel in the snow until I’m worthy / But if it kills me, I tried,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In addition to these poignant lyrics, the song’s instrumental — a melancholy piano, which is later joined with a clashing guitar and rolling percussion — encapsulates to mixed feelings Rapp has been grappling with over the course of her young adulthood.

Last November, Rapp released her debut EP, Everything To Everyone, which featured songs like “Too Well” and “In The Kitchen.” Her first full-length album will arrive later this summer.

You can listen to “Snow Angel” above and see the Snow Angel cover art below.

Snow Angel is out 8/18 via Interscope. Find more information here.