For a 2004 teen movie about bullies, Mean Girls has had a substantial impact on the world. That idea alone is pretty funny considering that the movie was originally based on a self-help book aimed at parents who don’t understand how their teens work. But then it became a hit movie and helped launch the careers of Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, and subsequently became the first great movie of the MySpace age, where you could share gifs of your favorite teen idols saying “get in loser, we’re going shopping” and everyone would just accept that.

The movie spawned a (bad) sequel, and while rumors of a potential reunion with the original cast have been shot down, there is one part of Mean Girls that is stronger than ever, and those are the Broadway fans! The musical adaptation of Mean Girls became a smash in 2017, so now they are making a movie based on the Broadway musical based on the movie that was inspired by the book. And a lot of people are both excited and out of breath after reading the news.

i’m going to throw up the mean girls movie musical will be my joker — cubbie ☘︎︎ (@believeagainpie) December 9, 2022

The cast will include Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp. Rapp previously starred as the queen bee Regina George in the Broadway adaptation. Tina Fey will also return to write the script, with Lorne Michaels back to produce the film, which will head to Paramount+.

Even though this isn’t exactly the reboot fans were hoping for, any chance to make Fetch happen is welcome.

