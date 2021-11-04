Rihanna fans, rejoice! She’s turned her attention back to music, at least briefly. And well, it might not be new music but at least it’s a start. The pop icon announced a career-spanning, limited-edition vinyl collection today, the ship date for all of the reissues is November 11, so it’s coming up quite soon.

The newly-minted billionaire has been notably more focused on her other business ventures of late, and Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage Fenty are all part of what has turned her into one of the richest women in the world. But fans of her music are still clamoring for more. And to be fair, it has been a whopping five years since Anti came out — so they’re not even being dramatic.

Anyway, perhaps the chance to own some exclusive Rihanna vinyl and merch will be a balm. According to a press release the collection offers “a special limited-edition packaging of the first eight albums” with “vinyl records [that] have been re-pressed in unique colorways and paired with album-specific, exclusive apparel items. Each set comes carefully enclosed in packaging curated by Rihanna and will be a must-have addition to any record collection.” Here’s the video Rihanna shared on Instagram with more details:

And check out some images of the record reissues and accompanying merch below.

Pre-order the collection right here.