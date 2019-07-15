Rihanna is featured on the cover of an upcoming issue of Harper’s Baazar China, and the magazine’s photo shows the singer gazing down at an ornate fan. Rihanna’s billowing hair, reminiscent of a geisha, is decorated with fanned paper while her royal blue gown cascades around her. According to the publication, the photo is meant to show “when western style icon meets eastern aesthetic,” but not everyone agrees. Many began criticizing both the singer and the publication for inappropriately adopting elements of Chinese culture, or in other words, cultural appropriation.
There is always a brave truthfulness on Rihanna( @badgalriri ). She doesn't care about judgments from others, justing keep in doing what she loves. After four years, Rihanna is back to be our cover star and again shows when western style icon meets eastern aesthetic. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Executive Editor-in-chief#左敏洁 Outreach Producer #cezargrief #coolhuntinc #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
Many comments underneath Harper’s Baazar’s Instagram photo call the shoot distasteful. “This is a total smack in the face to the asian culture,” one of the top comments reads. “I am asian and I find it offensive,” another comment reads. “I know [Rihanna] and the creators of this photo doesn’t give a sh*t about my opinion, which only proves that the disrespect they have to our culture.”
Some took to Twitter to share their opinion about the photo shoot.