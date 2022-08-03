Rina Sawayama has dropped the visual for “Hold The Girl,” the title track of her upcoming sophomore album. In the video, directed by Ali Kurr, Sawayama she is seen in an old house, lamenting her personal pain, before climbing to a roof and jumping off. She lands safely in a bed, and is later joined by a crew, dancing in the house, before making a grand escape.

The song itself is a letter to a younger version of Sawayama, reminding her to give herself grace and care, as she grows and continues to make mistakes. “Hold The Girl” is one of the album’s many songs she wrote over the past year-and-a-half, dealing with the loneliness and heartache of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Hold The Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020 — I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song… that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it,” said Sawayama in a statement accompanying the release of the single.

Check out the video for “Hold The Girl” above.

Hold The Girl is out 9/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.