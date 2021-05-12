Rina Sawayama Teases A Feature On Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

It’s been nearly a year since Lady Gaga released her energetic album Chromatica, and she’s already working on a remix album. The singer has tapped producer BloodPop to take the reigns on the project, and they’ve so far confirmed that the hyperpop musician Dorian Electra will appear on the project. Fans are hoping that UK singer Rina Sawayama will land a spot on the project, and it looks like they will get their wish.

Sawayama appeared at the 2021 Brit Awards Tuesday night where she teased her appearance on the Chromatica remix project. Speaking in an interview on the red carpet, the singer dropped some hints that points to her remix of Gaga’s “Free Woman” track. “The wish is on the internet. I’ve done my bit, I’ll just say that,” she said about her feature on the project. “It’s a song that was hard to sing with my new braces. My S’s are fine, it’s my F’s that are a bit weird, so I’ll leave you with that.”

When asked if she had plans to open for Gaga’s rescheduled 2021 stadium tour The Chromatica Ball, Sawayama said she knows her music is on the singer’s radar. “It’s my actual lifetime goal,” she said about taking the stage ahead of Gaga. “I heard so knows me, her team knows about me, so fingers crossed, I’ll have to be wheeled out in a stretcher every night because I’ll just be gagged.”

Watch Sawayama’s red carpet interview at the 2021 Brit Awards above.