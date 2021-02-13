Fans were overjoyed with Rita Ora returned in 2020 to share the bouyant track “How To Be Lonely.” But rather than ushering in a new era of music, the song ended up being a stand alone single. Now, Ora is back once again, this time dropping the four-track collaborative EP Bang. To celebrate the project’s release, the singer shared a short film visualizing a snippet from each track.

Bang is a joint effort between Ora and Kazakhstani producer Imanbek. But it also boasts features from Gunna, David Guetta, and Brazilian Argentinian singer Khea, who has established himself as a leading voice in the country’s trap scene. About the collaborative EP, Ora described it as a “global project” in a statement to Apple Music.

“It was like finding pen pals,” she said. “You had me in London, Imanbek in Kazakhstan, Gunna in Los Angeles, KHEA in Argentina and David Guetta, well, who knows where David is at any one time. It’s a global project that went beyond language and geographical boundaries but somehow stayed lovely and intimate.”

The singer may have recorded the EP in lockdown, but she didn’t exactly adhere to the restrictions put in place during quarantine. The UK singer was reprimanded by fans after she threw a 30-person birthday party at a restaurant in London, which she ended up reportedly being fined about $12,000 for.

