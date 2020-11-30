For most of the world, lockdowns and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic began in March. That was about nine months ago, and understandably, people are getting tired of staying inside and keeping away from friends and loved ones. Over the weekend, Rita Ora decided to throw herself a birthday party at a restaurant in England, which is in the midst of its second national lockdown that started on November 5 and will end on December 2. Now, she has apologized.

In her Instagram Story this morning, Ora wrote:

“Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK… I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility. I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

According to TMZ, the party went down at the West London restaurant Casa Cruz on Saturday and up to 30 people may have been in attendance. Police apparently visited Ora’s home today to investigate the situation. It is also reported that Ora paid a fine of €10,000, which is equal to about $12,000.

Rita Ora is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.