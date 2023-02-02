Rita Ora is back after releasing the new single “You Only Love Me” and discussing her new album: “With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” she said. It came with a wedding-themed video to celebrate her recent marriage to director Taika Waititi.

She brought the new song to life in a thrilling performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (February 1) full of exuberant dance choreography and beautiful pink dresses. She also sat down for an interview with Fallon and talked about her marriage.

“Because I love you so much, I have actually never shown anyone my ring,” she told the host before flaunting the gorgeous jewelry. “It’s my first time showing my ring because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night.”

She confirmed that her new album is arriving later this year, and said she’s excited because, as she said, “I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years — my life has changed so drastically.” She continued, “Making a decision to really spend the rest of your life is kind of a big decision. It got me writing again and I just really got inspired by love. Even though it sounds cheesy, all those phases of meeting somebody, and then do you really like them, do they like me, do I say that we’re together, can we be exclusive, like what is going on… You know that little bit in the beginning? That’s what I wrote all my feelings about.”

Watch her performance above; watch her interview below.