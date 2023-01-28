Rita Ora’s new music video for her song “You Only Love Me” also doubled as a confirmation that the pop star tied the knot with director Taika Waititi. The romantic and colorful visuals open with congratulatory clips from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, and more.

From there, a group of bridesmaids helps Ora get ready for her recreated version of the big day. However, unlike her actual one, not everything goes to plan.

As for the song itself, it is a bubbly ode to Ora’s own relationship with Waititi, with her noting that nobody’s loved her like that before.

“Yes. Here we are,” Ora confirmed about their previous marriage rumors to People. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!”

“With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” she shared in a press release, according to Rolling Stone. “Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music.”

Watch Rita Ora’s “You Only Love Me” music video above.