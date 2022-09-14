There are lots of covers of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” out there — Placebo, Meg Myers, Kim Petras, Coldplay, Car Seat Headrest. Many were done after the song’s recent revival caused by Stranger Things, which led to it topping the global Billboard chart decades after its 1985 release.

Pop star Rita Ora is the latest musician to take a stab at it. Whereas most renditions stayed true to the original, Ora added… something of her own twist, which prompted lots of mixed reactions. She performed it at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil, and a video of it was shared by BCharts. It has far more quote-tweets than retweets, which is normally not a good sign. It’s just her isolated vocals and the only recognizable part of Bush’s song is her lyrics. She doesn’t follow the melody or rhythm; no instruments are used either.

Rita Ora cantando o clássico "Running Up That Hill" de Kate Bush #RockInRio #RitaOraNoMultishow pic.twitter.com/pOYMDYPoxK — BCharts (@bchartsnet) September 11, 2022

Some users compared it to Fergie’s notorious National Anthem performance. Other users are praying that Bush never sees this. Many stated that they could not make it through the whole video even though it’s less than a minute. Really, the only positive comments are people saying they have to respect how ridiculous it is. So, props to her for that!