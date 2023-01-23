Rosalía was in Paris on January 19 to perform her hits at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. The Spanish pop star became the first woman to perform live at the event during Paris Fashion Week.

Rosalía served as musical curator for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. Dressed in menswear from Louis Vuitton, she performed many of the songs from her Motomami album from the roof of a yellow lowrider car. From her recent album, she sang the remix of “Candy” that featured Chencho Corleone, “Saoko,” and “Cuuuuuuuuuute.” Rosalía also performed music from her breakthrough album, 2018’s El Mal Querer.

DJ Clara3000 was the house DJ during Rosalía’s performance. Rosalía also made sure to highlight emerging artists and genres. DJ Clara3000 played the Brazilian funk banger “Sento No Bico Da Glock” by DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê and Dominican rapper Angel Dior’s song “AIO.” Rosalía also performed a Brazilian funk remix of her smash hit “Despechá” by Nusar3000.

Rosalía is already getting ready to release new music. Her next single, “LLYLM,” which stands for “Lie Like You Love Me,” will be released on January 27. From the lyrics she teased on social media, Rosalía is singing the new song in English.