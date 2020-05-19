Rosalía Is Rejecting The ‘Pressure To Be Creative’ During The Pandemic

As has been discussed at length at this point, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping people inside, which gives some of those people time to do things they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to do. For a lot of artists, this means they have newly open blocks of time that they can devote to creating new material.

Where this can become an issue, though, is when fans expect increased productivity during these complicated times. That is something Rosalía has commented on in a new interview, and she says that’s not a pressure she plans on giving in to.

Rosalía said in a new Elle feature:

“I’m making progress on my music, but notwithstanding, I wanted to remark on something that seems to be happening to a lot of people, myself included. There’s this kind of pressure to be creative or busy most of the time, with lots of activities and progress, and I’m trying to run from that. I’m trying to do things that help keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, then great. But I won’t lie — there are days when I just watch a show and eat a packet of cookies.”

That’s not to say Rosalía is doing nothing during this time. Last month, she shared “Dolerme” and wrote of the song, “I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others, in my own way. I know that what I do as an artist it may seem trivial, for some it will be, but for me being able to make music is mental health.”

Read the full feature here.