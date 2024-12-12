To celebrate the release of her debut solo album Rosie, Rosé dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to perform a medley of impossibly catchy earworm “APT.” and rising hit single “Toxic Till The End.” Now, you might be wondering, did Bruno Mars join the Blackpink star for “APT.”? Nope. Rosé made the crowd “go crazy” without him; she also started the performance with her feet kicked up on host Jimmy Fallon’s desk, as if to say, “This is my stage now.” Rosé has earned it.

When asked by the New York Times in a recent interview about how she feels about Rosie finally coming out, Rosé replied, “Like I’ve been waiting to release this album for my whole life. I grew up listening to a lot of female artists. I used to relate to them, and they used to really get me through a lot of tough times. And so I would always dream of one day having an album myself. But I never really thought it would be realistic. I remember last year when I first began the whole process of it, I doubted myself a lot.”

There’s no need to doubt herself anymore: Rosie is here, and it’s a triumph.

You can watch “APT.” / “Toxic Till The End” above.