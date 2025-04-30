On Friday, June 27, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris will put pedal to the metal in F1, a sports drama film set in the world of Formula One racing. The film will follow Pitt’s veteran racer as he mentors teammate Idris and pursues his final shot at racing glory.

On the same day, the film’s soundtrack, F1 The Album, drops via Atlantic Records, featuring a slew of the label’s lofty roster picks including Don Toliver. Today, Don Toliver released the soundtrack’s lead single, “Lose My Mind” featuring Doja Cat, alongside a high-speed, high-concept music video incorporating racing imagery.

While the song employs a groovy, synthwave backdrop, Toliver croons and Doja spits a muscular 16. Meanwhile, the two stars pose and flex amid high-end racing labs, as Toliver performs atop a tower constructed of racing helmets while Doja tries on some tire-based couture and lounges in a pool of motor oil.

The track marks Doja’s second high-profile collaboration of the year, following her prior link-up with Jack Harlow for “Just Us.” Both Doja and Don Toliver have albums coming soon.

Watch Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s “Lose My Mind” video above.

F1® The Movie and F1® The Album both release on 6/27 via Warner Bros. Pictures and Atlantic Records, respectively. You can find more info here.