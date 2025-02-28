To coincidence with the release of Lisa’s debut studio album Alter Ego, Blackpink has announced new dates on the Blackpink 2025 World Tour.

The tour — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s first headlining trek together since the Born Pink World Tour in 2022-2023 — will kick off with a two-night stand at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and 6. The venues to get an additional show are SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (July 12 and 13), Rogers Centre in Toronto (July 22 and 23), CitiField in New York (July 26 and 27), Stade de France in Paris (August 2 and 3), and Wembley Stadium in London (August 15 and 16).

Tickets for the Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York are on sale today, February 28, while the additional Paris and London dates go on sale on Monday, March 3. You can find more information here.