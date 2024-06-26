On her Billboard Hot 100-topping single “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter sings, “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy.” Her actor boyfriend was a stand-up guy on the set of the song’s music video.

The “Please Please Please” music video, which stars Carpenter, Barry Keoghan, and a pair of handcuffs, was filmed over the course of a single day in an inactive prison on Staten Island (that could be the setting for a Barry Keoghan movie). But according to director Bardia Zeinali, the Oscar-nominated actor started working on his big fight scene the day before.

“He was really aware that it’s Sabrina’s video, it’s Sabrina’s day, he didn’t want to be the one that’s holding up a shot or taking too much time or space,” he told IndieWire.

This will only enhance Keoghan’s case as the internet boyfriend of 2024.

Zeinali also praised Carpenter as a songwriter and her sense of humor.

“She has a bit of that wink always,” he said. “She’s really funny herself. So a lot of [the script] just wrote itself in a really natural and organic way. Even with my editor, when we were working, he was like, ‘I love the dolly shot where we pan from her to Barry.’ She’s singing to the camera, and we land on him, and he was like, ‘I love it because the comedy is so right.'”

Thus, a meme was born.

You can watch the “Please Please Please” music video below.