Sabrina Carpenter may have pulled fans’ legs on April Fool’s Day with a fake pregnancy announcement, but her latest post on social media is no joke. On Tuesday, April 11, the “Nonsense” singer was forced to cancel her Seattle show due to an anonymous threat against the venue where the show was previously scheduled to be held.

The second North American leg of Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Tour has gone off without a hitch since kicking off in mid-March. However, she took to social media to share that a credible threat was made against the venue and would put concertgoers in harm’s way should she continue the show.

“Portland — I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart; this is the last thing I wanted to do, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to perform tonight,” Carpenter wrote. She added, “You will be refunded.” She added, “I am so sorry. I love you very much.”

Before Carpenter’s post, The Seattle Theatre Group representing the venue, Paramount Theatre, had shared that their bag policy was being updated, initially raising concerns.

Hi there – We have a clear bag policy for tonight's show (4/11) at the Paramount Theatre. Please help to spread the word <3 Thank you! — Seattle Theatre Group (@stgpresents) April 11, 2023

Promoters for the show, AEG Presents, issued a statement regarding the matter to Rolling Stone. Though the threat was made to a different venue in Portland in which Carpenter was originally slated to perform, “out of an abundance of caution,” and after a “credible threat,” they decided to pull the pull on the show.

“Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue,” Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau told Rolling Stone.

All ticket holders for the show will be refunded, and Carpenter’s team is working to reschedule the concert.