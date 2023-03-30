Charlie Puth transparently crafted his entire third LP, Charlie, in front of his TikTok followers. The platinum-certified “Light Switch” was born by accident when Puth flipped a light switch, and the sound caught his ear. A similar origin story applies to “No More Drama” and a creaking door. And he made a song in real time on Fallon using only a coffee mug.

So, of course, Puth’s six-minute short film That’s Not How This Works begins with him walking around an empty house and picking up any little sound he can with his microphone.

Puth is particularly intrigued by the window coming through an open window and humming across an open water bottle, and then he sees Sabrina Carpenter outside of that window, leaving with a box of her things. He listens to all of the recordings he made throughout their relationship blossoming and eventually wilting in that house — his blissful birthday celebration, their first “I love you,” and endless arguments about Carpenter flirting with other people or ruining Puth’s artistic progress. (“You can’t have a serious conversation without using it as, like, inspiration for something,” she spits at him.)

“To date I’ve made 34 music videos, and they rarely feel like they say the whole truth about a song,” Puth wrote on TikTok. “There’s always more to say, and it’s usually just outside the music. It’s more in the moments, and that’s how my brain has always processed things — finally, I was able to make something to recreate truly what this song means to me.”

He continued, “I cannot wait for you to hear it. But first, you have to watch the movie — I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. Thank you endlessly to Sabrina Carpenter, for your trust and immense talent.”

That’s Not How This Works was first teased on March 15. Puth posted a snippet from the short film and riled up fans because the snippet he chose was of him and Carpenter playing Operation and kissing.

“That’s Not How This Works” will drop this Friday, March 31, featuring Dan And Shay. Carpenter’s remix is scheduled to release on April 14, Puth confirmed.

But first, do as the man said and watch the movie above.