Sabrina Carpenter isn’t dating Shawn Mendes, according to Shawn Mendes, but people fascinated by her romantic life were semi-satisfied by a fictional kiss between her and Charlie Puth to tease their upcoming collaborative single.

Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works” featuring Carpenter is due out April 14, but who wants to wait that long for new music? No need! Carpenter dropped her “Nonsense (Remix) with Coi Leray today, March 23.

They teased the remix hours before with a clever snippet featuring both of their vocals, “This song harder than keepin’ a secret / He said my head’s crazy, I’m a genius / What’s better than one pop star? It’s two, b*tch / It’s Coi Leray and ‘Brina on the remix.”

In the full track, Leray complements the song’s infectious, lovesick hook with a dizzying flow: “This boy got me goin’ crazy / We just started dating, now he say he want a baby / He said, ‘Coi, you so amazing / ‘You a freak in the sheets, in the streets, you such a lady.'”

“Nonsense” is the breakout single from Emails I Can’t Send, her album from last July — peaking at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early February, peaking at No. 18 on the Pop Airplay chart earlier this month, and currently sitting at No. 42 on the Radio Songs chart.