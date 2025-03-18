Sabrina Carpenter isn’t doing “Nonsense” outros on tour anymore, but she has launched another fun concert tradition: Before the second chorus of “Juno,” as she sings “Wanna try out some freaky positions? / Have you ever tried this one,” Carpenter strikes a suggestive pose, switching them up between concerts.

Well, she brought the Short N’ Sweet Tour to Paris for a second night yesterday (March 17), and when it came time for the position, she paid tribute to France by recruiting two of her dancers to help her with an “Eiffel Tower” pose (here’s a photo and video).

As for what the “Eiffel Tower” is (aside from the actual French landmark)… well, it’s a sex position that you can Google (at your own risk if you’re not opposed to seeing some NSFW pages) if you want to learn more.

As one X (formerly Twitter) user put it, “sabrina carpenter had the chance to do the funniest thing in paris and of course… she DID IT.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter was just named a headliner for the 2025 edition of Lollapalooza, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, ASAP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams, and Doechii. The fest is set to go down in Chicago from July 31 to August 3.