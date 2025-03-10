A highlight of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour is the “Espresso” singer “arresting” someone in the crowd for being too hot. Usually, it’s a random fan plucked from the crowd, but the honor occasionally goes to a celebrity, like Millie Bobby Brown (sorry, Millie Bonnie Brown), Marcello Hernandez as his SNL character Domingo, and Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

During Sunday’s show at the O2 Arena in London, the fuzzy pink handcuffs were presented to Salma Hayek.

“Oh my goodness. Who is this woman in the front?” Carpenter said with mock-surprise when she spotted Hayek. “I need some of that. For real. Wow, you are so gorgeous.” She continued, “It’s crazy ’cause I just met you, but I’m already in love with you, and I feel like we’re kind of destined. I’m getting hot because you’re there.” That’s when Carpenter’s long dressed “fell off” and turned into a mini-skirt, complete with Union Jack boots. “You see what you do to me, Salma,” Carpenter added before performing fan-favorite track “Juno.”

You can watch the video of Carpenter “arresting” Hayek here.

The Short N’ Sweet Tour continues throughout the year with “even sweeter” dates, including a Halloween show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.