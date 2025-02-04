Following her slapstick-is-back performance at the 2025 Grammys, Sabrina Carpenter is releasing a deluxe edition of Short N’ Sweet.

The tracklist includes all 12 songs from the original version of the Best Pop Vocal Album winner, as well as five bonus tracks — including an updated “Please Please Please” with none other than Dolly Parton.

“as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. out February 14th!” Carpenter wrote on X. “and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton… she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!”

Carpenter also let out a “holy sh*t” during the Grammys, although you wouldn’t know it from the broadcast: the word was censored by CBS. “Thank you, this is so special to me, and Short N’ Sweet means the world,” she said, adding, “I love you guys, you have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me. Thank you, holy sh*t! Bye!”

You can check out the tracklist below.