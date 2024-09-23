As if Sabrina Carpenter didn’t spend enough time on the road last year, the “Nonsense” singer has just launched her Short N’ Sweet Tour. Today (September 23), is slated to takeover Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena with special guest Amaarae.
For those lucky enough to secure tickets to any stop on the tour, they will have the chance to snag merch without paying the shipping fees and wait time. Continue below to get a sneak peek of the items up for grabs.
Here Is The Merch Available At Sabrina Carpenter ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’
Based on photographs captured by concertgoers, there are a total of seven graphic t-shirt options (ranging from $45-$50) for sale on-site, one Short N’ Sweet soccer Jersey ($80), one commemorative tote bag ($30), one hat ($40), one customized pair of socks ($20), one pullover hoodie ($85), and two album editions (alternative Sweet N Sour cover CD for $15 and vinyl for $35). View the designs below. Other items including a pillow and more can be purchased on Sabrina Carpenter’s website. Find more information here.
💋 MERCH PRICES 💋
Blue hoodie: $85
Socks: $20
Hat: $40
Yellow tee: $50
Tour date tees: $50
Juno genetics tee: $45
Tote: $30
Jersey: $80
Camaraderie tee: $50
Brown crewneck: $80
Alt cover CD: $15
Vinyl: $35
*tax will be added at checkout#ShortnSweetTour #ColumbusShortnSweet pic.twitter.com/xYn5CYSCbI
— Sabrina Carpenter Tour Info 💋 (@SabrinaTourInfo) September 23, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Short N’ Sweet is out now via Island Records. Find more information here.