Chicken Shop Date has spawned many delightful moments since emerging as a more off-beat, less torturous, and more British alternative to Hot Ones. Host Amelia Dimoldenberg routinely keeps the energy weird and fun, which was a perfect fit for her latest guest: Sabrina Carpenter.

Towards the end of the video, Dimoldenberg recited a new “Nonsense” outro lyric she wrote to mark the occasion, saying, “Went to London ’cause I had a hot date / The food was average, but the company was great / Four plus four, me and Amelia ate,” and then she trailed off with a lack of confidence. They then workshopped it from there, with Carpenter dancing around a line she’d want to say if not for the fact she was on camera at the moment. They eventually got it out, though: “Later, I’m going to get my p*ssy ate.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she revealed her first experience with the word “wanker,” explaining, “The first time I came to London, someone on the street ran past me and yelled, ‘F*ckin’ wanker,’ and I was like, ‘Someone called me a wanker. I feel like I really lived the London experience.'”

All in all, it was a fun chat as expected, so check out the video above.