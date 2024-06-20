After a star-making past year, Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road: Today (June 20), the “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” singer announced The Short N’ Sweet Tour, in support of her upcoming album Short N’ Sweet.
The trek runs from September to November, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio before hitting major venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and more. Carpenter will be supported on tour by openers Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna.
Ticket pre-sales start with the Cash App Presale, on June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. That will be followed by the Team Sabrina Presale on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Then there’s the general on-sale, which kicks off on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Visit Carpenter’s website for more information and check out the upcoming tour dates below.
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.