After a star-making past year, Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road: Today (June 20), the “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” singer announced The Short N’ Sweet Tour, in support of her upcoming album Short N’ Sweet.

The trek runs from September to November, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio before hitting major venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and more. Carpenter will be supported on tour by openers Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna.

Ticket pre-sales start with the Cash App Presale, on June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. That will be followed by the Team Sabrina Presale on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Then there’s the general on-sale, which kicks off on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit Carpenter’s website for more information and check out the upcoming tour dates below.