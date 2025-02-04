Last year, the leading pop ladies were thrown into an unwarranted competition fueled by fans. But, users online claimed Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo’s tension was due to a romantic entanglement–and not music related. Yesterday (February 2), both singers put those rumors to bed during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Although the ladies did not walk the carpet together, they found each other inside. In a now-viral clip (viewable here), Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo can be seen warmly embracing one another. For years, users online have speculated that the two had built-up tension around their supposed romantic entanglements with Joshua Bassett.

Back in 2021, fans claimed Rodrigo’s breakout smash “Drivers License,” was about Bassett’s intimate relationship with Carpenter. “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” sings Rodrigo.

But, Rodrigo denial of the rumor was ignored once Carpenter supporters claimed she issued a response of on own within the record, “Skin.”

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend / There’s no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme / The only rhyme,” sings Carpenter.

Carpetenter tried to kill the fan theory by shutting down that claim as well. Fast-forward to the 2025 Grammys, maybe their embrace will finally do the trick.