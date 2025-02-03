As a first-time Grammy Awards nominee, Sabrina Carpenter must have been filled with nerves. But during the 2025 Grammys ceremony, the singer did a phenomenal job of hiding it.

With the pressure of winning off her plate having taken home two gramophones already, Carpenter served up a pipping hot offering of Short N Sweet‘s breakout songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Although Carpenter had to clean up her humor to fit broadcast television standard, she definitely included it in her performance (viewable here). While Carpenter is a budding pop darling, she decided to jazz it up by incorporating the genre’s vocal styling into her delivery. She also let the jazz enter her toes with a fun tap dance routine. While Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour has long since ended, on the 2025 Grammy Awards stage, everyone witnessed exactly what the glamorous set had to offer.

In addition to the victorious performance, Sabrina Carpenter had much more to write home about. Earlier in the evening, Carpenter snagged wins for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”) and Best Remixed Recording (“Espresso” Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix).

