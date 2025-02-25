Is Sabrina Carpenter about to praise Kier? Not quite. On Monday (February 24), the “Espresso” singer shared a 10-second video in an Instagram Story showing her getting into an elevator. As Carpenter turns to face the viewer, the camera zooms in on her face, not unlike the “severed” effect from the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series Severance to signify the transition from the outside world to the cold, melon bar-party workplace of Lumon.

Unfortunately, Carpenter isn’t about to participate in a “Music Dance Experience.” The video she shared is a promo for Prada Beauty; she was announced as a ambassador for the brand last year, and even wore Prada lipstick in the “Taste” music video. But a lot of people immediately thought of Severance when they saw her getting into that elevator.

“why’d i think she was going to guest star on severance i’m crying,” one fan on X wrote. Another added, “scrolled too fast on sabrina carpenter’s instagram story and thought she was entering the severance elevator or something.”

Here’s more:

Why it look like she’s about to start working at Lumon?? (via)

close enough welcome back ms cobel (via)

Greetings, refiners! Today’s midday entertainment brought to you by Sabrina C, complete with an espresso bar. (via)

severance but instead of implanting a chip they inject the people with the substance (via)

this is how helena eagan thinks she looks when she clocks in to work (via)

You can watch the Prada Beauty video here.