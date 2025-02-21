How good is the Severance marketing? First, there was the Grand Central Terminal pop-up with stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, and Tramell Tillman trapped in a see-through cube. Now, the Apple TV+ series has partnered with Odesza for a 23-minute remix of the Severance score entitled “Music To Refine To.”

“We wanted to take people on a journey and give a wider breadth of music and play off and reinterpret Teddy’s score in a unique way,” Odesza’s Harrison Mills told Billboard. “We put different chords under a lot of his melodies, while also trying to stay true to the vibe of the show, which is kind of creepy and subversive. You’re not overtly aware of this dark underbelly.”

Clayton Knight added, “It’s got Odesza energy, but it tries to capture the tone and motifs of the show. It’s also the first time we haven’t had a vocal element to work with. It uses zero vocals.

Maybe the Severance team can get Vince Staples involved next?

You can listen to Odesza’s Severance remix above, and check out the dates for their upcoming Las Vegas residency below.