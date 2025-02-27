Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short N’ Sweet Tour is getting longer — and “even sweeter.”

The “Espresso” singer announced additional dates for her super-fun tour, including a Halloween show in New York City.

“You asked and we listened!!!” Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short N’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh.” The openers for the shows will be Amber Mark, Ravyn Lenae and Olivia Dean on select dates.

There’s a few ways to get tickets for the new Short N’ Sweet Tour dates: the Cash App pre-sale begins on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Team Sabrina presale at 12 p.m. local time. The general on-sale is on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

You can check out the full dates below.