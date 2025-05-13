It’s the next best thing to attending the Anime Awards with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday (May 13), Airbnb launched Airbnb Originals, which is described as “extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s most interesting people.” The music-based opportunities include a day of “glam, dancing, and espresso” with Sabrina Carpenter; hanging out on a rooftop in Colombia with Karol G; and celebrating “a decade of memories” with Seventeen. There’s also an “Otaku Hottie Quest” with anime fan Megan Thee Stallion. Here’s more:

“Welcome to the Otakuverse, a dimension I created where your Otaku Hottie journey officially begins. Everyone starts with an empty quest bracelet. If you bring the right energy and serve the best looks, you’ll collect charms along the way. I’ll be your senpai and official hype-hottie, awarding special charms needed to level up your Otaku Hottie-status — like a stallion charm awarded for strength or a booty charm earned for dancing. My trusty butler, a.k.a. my right-hand woman, will be running the show behind the scenes, ensuring everything is up to THEE highest standards.”

Yes, there will be Chicas Divertidas tequila.

The Airbnb Originals experiences are free, but there’s limited availability on a “first-come, first-serve basis” to users who sign up. You can find out more here.