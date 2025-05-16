Over the past few years, National Football League teams have been revealing their schedules in increasingly elaborate ways. There’s been old-school video games, anime, and even a recreation of the Full House opening credits (by the Denver Broncos, not the San Francisco 49ers, for some reason).

For this year’s 2025-2025 schedule reveal, the Jacksonville Jaguars shared a TikTok video that matches their home opponents to Sabrina Carpenter’s risqué “Juno” positions” from the Short N’ Sweet Tour.

For a week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers, Carpenter lifts an arm and a leg; a pre-Halloween match against the Seattle Seahawks has the “Espresso” singer turning around and yelling “boo!” at the crowd; and she pretends to be a lasso-twirling cowgirl against the Tennessee Titans. It’s fun! And, based on last season’s record, possibly where the season peaks for Jags fans.

Carpenter, who is headlining Austin City Limits Festival 2025, was recently involved in a weird non-scandal when Usher suggestively fed her a cherry at the Met Gala. The “Love In This Club” singer ended up apologizing to her dad, who called the act “weird.” Carpenter also responded to critics of her pantless look. Just another week in the life of one of our best pop stars.

You can watch the Jaguars’ schedule reveal here.