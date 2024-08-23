Sabrina Carpenter is short, but there’s nothing sweet about what she does to Jenna Ortega in the music video for “Taste.” The third single from her new album, Short n’ Sweet, stars the two former Disney Channel actresses as two women going after the same two-timing guy who murder each other over and over again. But they eventually make out — and make up.

You can watch the video above.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Carpenter told host Jimmy Fallon that the music video “was inspired by one of my favorite films, and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film. And also, I’m so excited for you guys to see the video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.” That’s high praise, considering her last video involved boyfriend Barry Keoghan, bank robberies, and handcuffs.

“I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way,” Carpenter told Variety about her Disney past. “I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolized and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it.”

Short N’ Sweet is out now via Island Records. Find more information here.