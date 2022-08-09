A primary use of Britney Spears’ Instagram account has become sharing nude photos of herself, which Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and former backup dancer, brought up in a recent interview. He noted Spears’ sons, Jayden and Preston, have chosen to distance themselves from her and said of the risqué pics, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Both Spears and husband Sam Asghari offered responses to this and now Asghari has shared another comment.

In an Instagram Story posted Monday (August 8) that is no longer viewable, Asghari defended Spears’ skin-bearing posts, writing, “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers [embarrassed] of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades. Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be [embarrassed] about just lots of things to be proud of.”

In Asghari’s initial post, he wrote, “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap. There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”